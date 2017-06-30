Official: 120-plus nations set to approve nuclear ban treaty
The president of the U.N. conference drafting what could be the first-ever treaty to ban nuclear weapons said over 120 countries have agreed on the text, which is expected to be formally adopted Friday although all nuclear-armed nations are boycotting the effort. Elayne Whyte Gomez, Costa Rica's ambassador to the U.N. in Geneva, said at a news conference Thursday that "this will be a historic moment and it will be the first multilateral nuclear disarmament treaty to be concluded in more than 20 years."
