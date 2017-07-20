Obama touts Paris accord despite 'tem...

Obama touts Paris accord despite 'temporary absence of US leadership'

Former President Barack Obama championed global leaders' commitment to the Paris Agreement Monday despite the US' withdrawal from the accord. "The Paris agreement, even with the temporary absence of US leadership, will still be a critical factor in helping our children solve the enormous challenge in civilization," Obama said at a Seoul conference organized by South Korea's Chosun Ilbo media group.

