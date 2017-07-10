Kim vows North Korea's nukes are not on negotiation table
In this Tuesday, July 4, 2017 photo, a North Korean soldier guards in border town of Simuiju, North Korea, as he is seen from Dandong, northeastern Liaoning province of China. Grinning broadly, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un delighted in the global furor created by his nation's first launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, vowing Wednesday to never abandon nuclear weapons and to keep sending Washington more "gift packages" of missile and atomic tests.
