Kids face limit on how much they can play popular game
Chinese tech company Tencent is clamping down on kids who can't get enough of its wildly popular mobile game "Honor of Kings." Facing criticism over the growing number of young Chinese players hooked on the smartphone game, Tencent on Tuesday introduced new rules limiting users under 12 to an hour of play time each day.
