Kids face limit on how much they can ...

Kids face limit on how much they can play popular game

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WHBF-TV Rock Island

Chinese tech company Tencent is clamping down on kids who can't get enough of its wildly popular mobile game "Honor of Kings." Facing criticism over the growing number of young Chinese players hooked on the smartphone game, Tencent on Tuesday introduced new rules limiting users under 12 to an hour of play time each day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... 17 hr True Christian wi... 3
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Jun 29 C Kersey 86
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 26 Parden Pard 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,712 • Total comments across all topics: 282,243,931

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC