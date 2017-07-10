Influential, misinformed Canadian media hurts China-Canada relations: envoy
China's Ambassador to Canada Lu Shaye is shown at the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Canada, in Ottawa on Thursday, June 29, 2017. The Trudeau government should spend less time bowing down to Canadian journalists preoccupied with human rights and get on with negotiating an important free trade agreement with China, says the country's ambassador.
