Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule

The red and yellow standard of the People's Republic of China rose over Hong Kong Saturday as the city marks two decades of Chinese rule. China's President Xi Jinping swore in new Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the city's first female leader, in a formal ceremony next to Victoria Harbor after she attended a flag raising amid heavy police presence to deter any protesters intent on disrupting proceedings.

