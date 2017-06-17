Hong Kong marks 20 years of Chinese rule
The red and yellow standard of the People's Republic of China rose over Hong Kong Saturday as the city marks two decades of Chinese rule. China's President Xi Jinping swore in new Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, the city's first female leader, in a formal ceremony next to Victoria Harbor after she attended a flag raising amid heavy police presence to deter any protesters intent on disrupting proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|Fri
|BuildTheWall
|1
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Thu
|C Kersey
|86
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC