Heavy rain in Southern China causes f...

Heavy rain in Southern China causes floods, killing 56

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

At least 56 people have been killed and another 22 reported missing as heavy rains continue to pummel southern China, flooding towns, cutting off power and halting traffic, China's Ministry of Civil Affairs said Tuesday. As much as 48.6 centimetres of rain has been dumped on several cities since Thursday, including the scenic resort city of Guilin in the Guangxi region, the ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... 5 hr True Christian wi... 3
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Jun 29 C Kersey 86
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 26 Parden Pard 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. North Korea
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,151 • Total comments across all topics: 282,232,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC