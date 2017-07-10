Floods in southern Japan force hundreds to flee; 2 dead
Troops were working Thursday to rescue families left stranded by flooding in southern Japan. Two people were reported dead and 11 others were unaccounted for in flooding that wrecked homes, roads and rice terraces.
