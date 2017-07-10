Floods in southern Japan force hundre...

Floods in southern Japan force hundreds to flee; 2 dead

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Pattaya Mail

Troops were working Thursday to rescue families left stranded by flooding in southern Japan. Two people were reported dead and 11 others were unaccounted for in flooding that wrecked homes, roads and rice terraces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pattaya Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat 44 min Xstain Mullah Fra... 11
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) 11 hr Geezer files 201
News Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou... 16 hr anonymous 6
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jul 4 True Christian wi... 3
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Jun 29 C Kersey 86
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,027 • Total comments across all topics: 282,289,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC