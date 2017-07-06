Donald Trump asked if Russia meddled in U.S. election: 'Nobody really knows for sure'

Hours before a crucial meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, President Donald Trump stopped short Thursday of condemning Moscow for meddling in the U.S. presidential election - and refused to say if he would raise the issue when the leaders go behind closed doors. Yet in a speech to a friendly crowd of thousands who chanted his name in downtown Warsaw, Trump sought to demonstrate that he wasn't overlooking Russian behaviour that has sparked global concern, especially from Poland and other eastern and central European nations.

