Death toll rises to 7 in southwestern...

Death toll rises to 7 in southwestern Japan floods; princess delays engagement announcement

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The China Post

FUKUOKA/OITA, Japan - Record rainfall lashed the southwestern Japan prefectures of Fukuoka and Oita through Thursday, leaving seven people dead and over twenty unaccounted for, according to Japanese news media. Self-Defense Forces members, police officers and firefighters started full-scale search operations in the small hours of Thursday in the two prefectures.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The China Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat 3 min Shirvell s Shrivel 36
News As Trump meets Putin, fate of Russian dachas st... 7 hr anonymous 2
News Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin ... 7 hr anonymous 5
News Marco Rubioa s claim that North Korea has a doz... (Sep '15) 8 hr C Kersey 35
News Gandhi would have stood up to Osama: Grandson (Jul '07) 11 hr Evelyn 3
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Thu Geezer files 201
News Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou... Thu anonymous 6
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pakistan
  3. Sudan
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,902 • Total comments across all topics: 282,322,080

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC