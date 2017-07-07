Death toll rises to 7 in southwestern Japan floods; princess delays engagement announcement
FUKUOKA/OITA, Japan - Record rainfall lashed the southwestern Japan prefectures of Fukuoka and Oita through Thursday, leaving seven people dead and over twenty unaccounted for, according to Japanese news media. Self-Defense Forces members, police officers and firefighters started full-scale search operations in the small hours of Thursday in the two prefectures.
