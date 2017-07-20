CNPC gas pipeline blast kills eight, ...

CNPC gas pipeline blast kills eight, injures 35: Xinhua

At least eight people died and another 35 were injured in a natural gas pipeline explosion in southwest China's Guizhou Province on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported. The explosion occurred at around 10 a.m. local time in Qinglong County at a pipeline operated by China National Petroleum Corp, triggered by a landslide after days of heavy rain.

