China's new heavy-lift rocket launch ...

China's new heavy-lift rocket launch fails in flight

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Yahoo!

China's launch of a new heavy-lift rocket, the Long March-5 Y2, carrying what the government said was its heaviest ever satellite, failed on Sunday, official news agency Xinhua said. The same rocket type had been expected to take China's latest lunar probe to the Moon this year and to return with samples.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Yahoo!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Jun 29 C Kersey 86
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Jun 28 Chek99 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 26 Parden Pard 12
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jun 26 Newtonian 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,673 • Total comments across all topics: 282,215,341

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC