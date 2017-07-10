China starts work on 2nd railway to T...

China starts work on 2nd railway to Tibet

Work is underway on China's second railway line to Tibet that will wind through some of the world's most mountainous and inhospitable territory and likely take the better part of a decade to complete, state media said Wednesday. Work at the line's two ends in Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan province, and Tibet's capital of Lhasa has already begun, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Chicago, IL

