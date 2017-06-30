China invites foreign experts to trea...

China invites foreign experts to treat Nobel laureate Liu

China has invited liver cancer experts from the U.S., Germany and other countries to join a medical team treating imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, authorities said Wednesday. The judicial bureau in the city where Liu is being treated said Liu's medical team agreed to a request by Liu's family members for foreign experts to be consulted.

