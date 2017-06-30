China invites foreign experts to treat Nobel laureate Liu
China has invited liver cancer experts from the U.S., Germany and other countries to join a medical team treating imprisoned Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo, authorities said Wednesday. The judicial bureau in the city where Liu is being treated said Liu's medical team agreed to a request by Liu's family members for foreign experts to be consulted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|23 hr
|True Christian wi...
|3
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|Jun 30
|BuildTheWall
|1
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Jun 29
|C Kersey
|86
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC