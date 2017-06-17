Bangladesh marks anniversary of cafe ...

Bangladesh marks anniversary of cafe attack that killed 20

A relative of a victim of last year's attack pays floral tribute, with Italian Ambassador to Bangladesh Mario Palma, left, standing by at the site of last year's attack on the Holey Artisan Bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Saturday, July 1, 2017. The Bangladesh cafe was besieged by militants who tortured and killed 20 hostages last year.

