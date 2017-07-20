Another China hurdle for Bellamy's

Another China hurdle for Bellamy's

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sydney Morning Herald

The turnaround plan of troubled infant formula supplier Bellamy's has hit an unexpected hurdle with Chinese authorities suspending a key licence of its recently-acquired Camperdown Powder canning facility. Bellamy's shares are in a trading halt as the company tries to find out why Chinese authorities suspended Camperdown's licence from the Certification and Accreditation Administration of the People's Republic of China .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump pledges to act on North Korean threat 2 hr Erl 36
News Grins and handshakes as Trump encounters Putin ... 3 hr CZars_R_US 2
News Pakistan criticizes U.S. on "unauthorized" raid (May '11) Thu Geezer files 201
News Hot dogs, parades, fireworks: US celebrates Fou... Thu anonymous 6
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jul 4 True Christian wi... 3
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 2
News Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr... Jun 30 BuildTheWall 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pakistan
  1. Sudan
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,768 • Total comments across all topics: 282,306,890

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC