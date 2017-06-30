Americans mark Fourth of July 2017 with parades, fireworks and hot dogs
Americans celebrated the United States' 241st birthday in both joyous and serious ways, from flashy firework displays for massive crowds to small-town parades. Tuesday's events even went international, as U.S. senators traveled to Afghanistan and spent the holiday with the troops and an Independence Day exhibition took Major League Baseball to London.
