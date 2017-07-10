Afghan official: US drone strike kill...

Afghan official: US drone strike kills 4 ISIS militants

Waheedullah Kalimzai, the governor of the eastern Kunar province, said the strike on Monday killed Hazrat Gul and three other fighters in a mountainous area controlled by the militants. He said authorities learned of the deaths from intelligence reports.

