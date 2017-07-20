Afghan Official Says Taliban Killed 1...

Afghan Official Says Taliban Killed 13 Local Militiamen In Ambush

An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a local militia, killing 13 pro-government fighters. The local forces were on their way to take part in a security operation when they were ambushed in the Chemtal district of northern Balkh Province, Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the Balkh governor, said on July 2. The men were part of a local militia established under the authority of the Interior Ministry to defend the area from insurgents.

