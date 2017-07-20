Afghan Official Says Taliban Killed 13 Local Militiamen In Ambush
An Afghan official says the Taliban have attacked a local militia, killing 13 pro-government fighters. The local forces were on their way to take part in a security operation when they were ambushed in the Chemtal district of northern Balkh Province, Munir Ahmad Farhad, spokesman for the Balkh governor, said on July 2. The men were part of a local militia established under the authority of the Interior Ministry to defend the area from insurgents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekday Magazine.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|Fri
|BuildTheWall
|1
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Thu
|C Kersey
|86
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC