A big North Korean moment, amplified with bigger propaganda

In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II is fired during the combined military exercise between the U.S. and South Korea against North Korea at an undisclosed locati... . In this photo provided by South Korea Defense Ministry, South Korea's Hyunmoo Missile II is fired during the combined military exercise between U.S. and South Korea against North Korea at an undisclosed location i... .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBOC-TV Salisbury.