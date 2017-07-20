4th acid attack on UP gang-rape survi...

4th acid attack on UP gang-rape survivor?

The Times of India

LUCKNOW: Police have begun a probe into the charges of an acid attack on a woman who had allegedly been gang-raped and attacked with the corrosive liquid at least three times in the past. The woman, from Rae Bareli district , works at a restaurant to rehabilitate acid attack survivors .

Chicago, IL

