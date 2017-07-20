20 dead in road accidents in Russia; ...

20 dead in road accidents in Russia; 14 as bus catches fire

This photo of the wreckage of burned passenger bus was provided by Russia Emergency Situations Ministry press service on Sunday, July 2, 2017. More then a dozen people have been killed in Russia after a bus caught fire following a nighttime collision with a truck that was being towed in the Tatarstan Republic and six other people have been killed in separate road accidents.

