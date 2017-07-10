10 dead in Bangladesh garment factory explosion
A boiler explosion at a garment factory in Bangladesh owned by export-oriented Multifabs Ltd. has killed 10 people and injured 50, officials said Tuesday. Local police chief Aminul Islam said the explosion took place on Monday evening at Kashimpur area in Gazipur district, outside the capital, Dhaka.
