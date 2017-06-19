War and waste: cautionary tales as US...

War and waste: cautionary tales as US ponders Afghan boost

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WRAL.com

Those are the basics for outfitting an Afghan soldier. But in that simple uniform combination are the threads of two troubling stories - one about the waste of millions in American taxpayer dollars, the other about the perils of propping up a partner army in a seemingly endless war.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Toll from Pakistan tanker fire clim... Sun Bump Thump Thump 1
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... Sat Red Crosse 73
News As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul... Sat davy 4
News Funeral for US college student who died after N... Fri June 1
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) Jun 23 Medicaid is American 17
News American student who died after release from No... Jun 22 Carl Bailey 1
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 20 Parden Pard 10
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. U.S. Open
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,662 • Total comments across all topics: 282,031,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC