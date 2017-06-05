US to China: Free men who probed Ivan...

US to China: Free men who probed Ivanka Trump shoe maker

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Canada.com

The State Department is calling for the immediate release of three labour activists who investigated a Chinese company that produced Ivanka Trump shoes in China. They worked for China Labor Watch, a New York-based non-profit, and were investigating Huajian Group factories in the southern Chinese cities of Ganzhou and Dongguan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder May 28 Fit2Serve 2
News Lady Justice statue removed from Bangladesh cou... May 26 Rabbeen Al Jihad 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Oakland
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,427 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,024

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC