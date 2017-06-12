US Navy destroyer takes on water after collision off Japanese coast

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald conducts tactical maneuvers with a ship from the Republic of Korea navy in March of 2013. Full credit: MC3 Ricardo R. Guzman/Navy Visual News Service The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald conducts tactical maneuvers with a ship from the Republic of Korea navy in March of 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.