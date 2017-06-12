US Navy destroyer takes on water after collision off Japanese coast
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald conducts tactical maneuvers with a ship from the Republic of Korea navy in March of 2013. Full credit: MC3 Ricardo R. Guzman/Navy Visual News Service The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald conducts tactical maneuvers with a ship from the Republic of Korea navy in March of 2013.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t...
|Fri
|Aspirin Between M...
|1
|Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ...
|Fri
|Is the sky blue
|2
|Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan...
|Fri
|anonymous
|2
|Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne...
|Fri
|red blood relative
|53
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|4
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Jun 15
|Cleef
|7
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|Jun 15
|Stands with farts
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC