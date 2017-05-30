US Defense secretary calls North Kore...

US Defense secretary calls North Korea a 'clear and present danger' to the world

North Korea is accelerating its push to acquire a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening the United States and other nations, and the U.S. regards this as a "clear and present danger," U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Saturday. Speaking at an international security conference in Singapore, Mattis said the Trump administration is encouraged by China's renewed commitment to working with the U.S. and others to rid North Korea of its nuclear weapons.

Chicago, IL

