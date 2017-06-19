US-China security talks on North Korea strain over tensions surrounding US student's death
Otto Warmbier's death after returning from North Korean imprisonment is stoking outrage in Washington and threatening to overshadow high-level US-Chinese talks Wednesday. President Trump has been counting on China to use its economic leverage with leader Kim Jong Un's totalitarian government as American concern grows over North Korea's acceleration toward having a nuclear-tipped missile that can strike the US mainland.
