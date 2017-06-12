US blames North Korea for series of c...

US blames North Korea for series of cyberattacks

Post-Bulletin

U.S. officials are blaming the North Korean government for a series of cyberattacks dating to 2009 against media, aerospace, financial sectors and infrastructure in the United States and around the world. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security issued a warning this week, saying the cyberattacks were carried out by actors within the North Korean government who are known as "Hidden Cobra."

