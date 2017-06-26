Two robbers shot dead by home owner in California

Trump wins the right to enforce 'Muslim' travel ban NOW against people without U.S. ties - ahead of Supreme Court showdown in fall College fires professor who said Otto Warmbier 'deserved' to die because he was a 'young, rich clueless, white male' who 'never had to face the consequences of his actions' Jeweler-to-the-stars Jeffrey Rackover 'helped cover up murder committed by the young lover he called his son,' new lawsuit claims 'The real story is that President Obama did NOTHING': Trump says his predecessor knew Russia was election-meddling but never acted because he thought Hillary would win Massachusetts man found guilty of murdering two-year-old 'Baby Doe' whose body washed up in a trash bag in Boston and went unidentified for weeks EXCLUSIVE: Beyonce's baby love nest: The lavish 10-bedroom, $400,000-a-month Malibu hideaway where the megastar new mom of twins, husband Jay Z and ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.