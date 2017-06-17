Trump ups trade tensions with SKorea in welcoming new leader
President Donald Trump and South Korea's new leader showed joint resolve on North Korea on Friday despite their divergent philosophies for addressing the nuclear threat, yet the U.S. opened up a new front of discord by demanding a renegotiation of a landmark 2012 trade pact between the two countries. Concluding two days of meetings at the White House, Trump and President Moon Jae-in each delivered tough talk opposing North Korea's development of atomic weapons that could soon threaten both allies.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|22 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|23 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|Thu
|C Kersey
|86
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Jun 28
|Chek99
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
