Trump ups trade tensions with SKorea

Trump ups trade tensions with SKorea in welcoming new leader

President Donald Trump and South Korea's new leader showed joint resolve on North Korea on Friday despite their divergent philosophies for addressing the nuclear threat, yet the U.S. opened up a new front of discord by demanding a renegotiation of a landmark 2012 trade pact between the two countries. Concluding two days of meetings at the White House, Trump and President Moon Jae-in each delivered tough talk opposing North Korea's development of atomic weapons that could soon threaten both allies.

Chicago, IL

