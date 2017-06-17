Trump, Putin to meet at G20 summit in Germany
President Donald Trump will arrive in Hamburg one week from Thursday to face Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the first time since taking office. The White House confirmed that the two leaders would huddle on the sidelines of the G20 summit in the northern German city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea...
|5 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|2
|Guest Post: Peter O'Brien Banning Muslim Immigr...
|7 hr
|BuildTheWall
|1
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|20 hr
|C Kersey
|86
|China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries
|Wed
|Chek99
|1
|Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio...
|Jun 27
|Civic Infidel
|2
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 26
|Parden Pard
|12
|'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse...
|Jun 26
|Newtonian
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC