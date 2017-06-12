Trump hands troop level decisions on Afghanistan to Pentagon
President Donald Trump's decision to allow his Pentagon chief to set U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan won't mean an immediate infusion of troops but should improve management of the war effort, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday. Still missing: an overall Trump strategy for America's longest conflict.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|39 min
|Stands with farts
|5
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|7 hr
|Tyrone
|4
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|Tue
|Thomas
|9
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC