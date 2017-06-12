Trump hands troop level decisions on ...

Trump hands troop level decisions on Afghanistan to Pentagon

President Donald Trump's decision to allow his Pentagon chief to set U.S. troop levels in Afghanistan won't mean an immediate infusion of troops but should improve management of the war effort, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said Wednesday. Still missing: an overall Trump strategy for America's longest conflict.

Chicago, IL

