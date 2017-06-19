Too much texting could be pain in wrist, some experts say
Too much of a good thing can usually have some downsides, and texting on your favorite smartphone is no exception. Doctors are divided, however, on what exactly those downsides are.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|2 min
|slick willie expl...
|44
|As White House defers to Pentagon, Congress mul...
|16 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Tue
|Parden Pard
|10
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Mon
|filko
|3
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 19
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Jun 19
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Jun 18
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC