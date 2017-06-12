To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strange, sad trip
Over and over, Otto Warmbier apologized and begged - at first calmly, then choking up and finally in tears - to be reunited with his family. North Korean officials seated at long tables watched impassively, with cameras rolling and journalists taking notes, as the adventuresome, accomplished 21-year-old college student from suburban Cincinnati talked animatedly about the "severe crime" that had put him there: trying to take a propaganda banner for someone back home, supposedly in return for a used car and to impress a semi-secret society he wanted to join, and all under the supposed direction of the U.S. government.
