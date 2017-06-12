To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbie...

To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strange, sad trip

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Over and over, Otto Warmbier apologized and begged - at first calmly, then choking up and finally in tears - to be reunited with his family. North Korean officials seated at long tables watched impassively, with cameras rolling and journalists taking notes, as the adventuresome, accomplished 21-year-old college student from suburban Cincinnati talked animatedly about the "severe crime" that had put him there: trying to take a propaganda banner for someone back home, supposedly in return for a used car and to impress a semi-secret society he wanted to join, and all under the supposed direction of the U.S. government.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... 5 hr June 2
News APNewsBreak: About 4,000 more US troops to go t... Fri Aspirin Between M... 1
News Oklahoma Republican lawmaker asks Muslims: 'Do ... Fri Is the sky blue 2
News Pentagon to send 4,000 more US troops to Afghan... Fri anonymous 2
News Russian Government Seeks to Ban Jehovah's Witne... Fri red blood relative 53
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... Jun 15 Cleef 4
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... Jun 15 Cleef 7
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,166 • Total comments across all topics: 281,851,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC