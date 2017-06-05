Three killed in Afghan mosque shooting
Kabul, June 10 Three Afghan civilians were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a mosque in Paktia province, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday. "The shooting took place at the mosque in provincial capital Gardez city at round 8.45 p.m., during Tarawih prayers," the ministry said in a statement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Fri
|Wondering
|7
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
|Our latent racism (Jun '16)
|Jun 1
|Asiagirl
|4
|Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06)
|May 31
|Lottery Traitors ...
|16
|US show of force to North Korea also could show...
|May 28
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|34
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|May 28
|Fit2Serve
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC