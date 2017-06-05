Three killed in Afghan mosque shooting

Three killed in Afghan mosque shooting

Kabul, June 10 Three Afghan civilians were killed and nine others injured in a shooting at a mosque in Paktia province, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday. "The shooting took place at the mosque in provincial capital Gardez city at round 8.45 p.m., during Tarawih prayers," the ministry said in a statement.

