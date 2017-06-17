These 15 photos show Hong Kong's journey from British rule to...

The city has a seperate political and economic system under the "one country, two systems" constitutional principle, which has at times lead to pro-democracy protests during clashes with Beijing. The handover of Hong Kong from British rule to Beijing began officially with the signing of the Sino-British Joint Declaration in 1984 by Premier Zhao Ziyang of the People's Republic of China and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher of the United Kingdom.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.