The US military is worried about China building overseas bases...
China is nearing completion of a "logistical support" facility in the East African country of Djibouti, and Beijing may soon look to establish similar facilities around the world, according to a new Pentagon report. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the base, located near one of the world's busiest shipping channels, would allow the country's military to " Beijing has also said the Djibouti base could help it extend its anti-piracy efforts, which it has undertaken off the coast of Somalia since 2008 .
