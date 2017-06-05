The US military is worried about Chin...

The US military is worried about China building overseas bases...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

China is nearing completion of a "logistical support" facility in the East African country of Djibouti, and Beijing may soon look to establish similar facilities around the world, according to a new Pentagon report. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said the base, located near one of the world's busiest shipping channels, would allow the country's military to " Beijing has also said the Djibouti base could help it extend its anti-piracy efforts, which it has undertaken off the coast of Somalia since 2008 .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder 12 hr Fit2Serve 3
News RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to... Jun 9 Wondering 7
News UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort... Jun 3 Why Korea is divided 1
News In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L... Jun 2 Willis 2
News Our latent racism (Jun '16) Jun 1 Asiagirl 4
News Does bin Laden trail lead to Pakistan? (Aug '06) May 31 Lottery Traitors ... 16
News US show of force to North Korea also could show... May 28 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 34
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,346 • Total comments across all topics: 281,685,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC