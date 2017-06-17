The Latest: US wants to work with China despite new sanction

The Latest on the U.S. penalties against a Chinese bank and others over their dealings with North Korea : Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. still wants to work with China - even as the U.S. is penalizing a Chinese bank that's accused of illicit dealings with North Korea. Here's what Munchin is saying at a White House briefing: "We are in no way targeting China with these actions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.