The Latest: US wants to work with Chi...

The Latest: US wants to work with China despite new sanction

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Canada.com

The Latest on the U.S. penalties against a Chinese bank and others over their dealings with North Korea : Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the U.S. still wants to work with China - even as the U.S. is penalizing a Chinese bank that's accused of illicit dealings with North Korea. Here's what Munchin is saying at a White House briefing: "We are in no way targeting China with these actions."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim... 9 hr C Kersey 86
News What next in Afghanistan? Europe seeks U.S. lea... Wed Rick Santpornum 1
News China Is About to Bury Elon Musk in Batteries Wed Chek99 1
News Trump's chaos is covering for stealth escalatio... Jun 27 Civic Infidel 2
News To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang... Jun 26 Parden Pard 12
News 'Extremists' In The Kremlin: Jehovah's Witnesse... Jun 26 Newtonian 2
News China landslide site evacuated over concerns of... Jun 26 Trump Plotza 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Wildfires
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 282,129,701

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC