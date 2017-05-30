The Latest: Thick smoke had trapped dead in gambling space
The Metropolitan Manila police chief says thick smoke trapped people in the gambling area where a gunman set fires, causing the 36 deaths tallied in the attack. Police chief Oscar Albayalde said Friday the gunman carried a 2 liter bottle of gasoline, the gambling area was carpeted and the tables were also made of combustible materials.
