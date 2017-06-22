The Latest: Death Toll Rises to 29 in...

The Latest: Death Toll Rises to 29 in Afghanistan Bombing

Read more: News Max

The Latest on developments in Afghanistan following the suicide car bombing in Helmand province : The governor of Afghanistan's southern Helmand province has raised the death toll in the suicide car bombing outside a bank there to 29, saying most of those killed in the explosion were civilians. Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor, says the attack on Thursday outside the Kabul Bank in the provincial capital of Lashkar Gah, also wounded 60 people.

