Taliban's No. 2 denies role in Kabul bombing
The Taliban's second in command and head of the militant Haqqani network is denying any involvement in recent deadly attacks in Kabul and western Afghanistan. In an audio message sent by a Taliban spokesman, Sirajuddin Haqqani says the Taliban were not involved in the attacks.
