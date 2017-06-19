Taliban kill 8 Afghan guards working at US base;
Taliban gunmen opened fire on Afghan security guards in the country's northern Parwan province, killing at least eight guards, a provincial official and the insurgents said Tuesday. Elsewhere in Afghanistan on Tuesday, four policemen were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb around in southern Helmand province, a Taliban heartland.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John McCain: Otto Warmbier 'murdered by the Kim...
|20 min
|CodeTalker
|29
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|16 hr
|Parden Pard
|10
|Otto Warmbier dead shortly after release from N...
|Tue
|Pepe the Wonder Frog
|4
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Mon
|Moshe Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Vatican backs Obama as Nobel Peace Prize Winner (Oct '09)
|Mon
|Dementia mental c...
|36
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
|To North Korea and back: Otto Warmbier's strang...
|Sun
|Christsharian Dee...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC