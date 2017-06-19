Taliban kill 8 Afghan guards working ...

Taliban kill 8 Afghan guards working at US base;

Taliban gunmen opened fire on Afghan security guards in the country's northern Parwan province, killing at least eight guards, a provincial official and the insurgents said Tuesday. Elsewhere in Afghanistan on Tuesday, four policemen were killed when their vehicle struck a roadside bomb around in southern Helmand province, a Taliban heartland.

