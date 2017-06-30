Taliban kill 6 Afghan police in west;...

Taliban kill 6 Afghan police in west; roadside bomb kills 7

16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

The Taliban stormed an Afghan security post in the western Farah province, killing at least six policemen and wounding three, officials said on Friday while a pickup truck hit a roadside bomb in a remote eastern district, killing seven villagers. The roadside explosion took place in the eastern Nangarhar province's Achin district on Friday.

Chicago, IL

