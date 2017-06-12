Suspected NKorea drone photographed US missile-defense site
Seoul says a suspected North Korean drone found near the Korean border last week was found to have taken photos of a U.S. missile defense shield in the South. Seoul's Defense Ministry said Tuesday investigators discovered hundreds of photos from the drone's Sony-made in-built camera.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|1 hr
|Anita Bryant s Jihad
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|1 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|1 hr
|Darren
|11
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Mon
|Finn
|4
|RPT-Gay Chinese battle inertia, conservatism to...
|Jun 9
|Wondering
|7
|UN Security Council Increases Sanctions on Nort...
|Jun 3
|Why Korea is divided
|1
|In China, some signs of greater acceptance of L...
|Jun 2
|Willis
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC