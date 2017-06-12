Suspected NKorea drone photographed U...

Suspected NKorea drone photographed US missile-defense site

Seoul says a suspected North Korean drone found near the Korean border last week was found to have taken photos of a U.S. missile defense shield in the South. Seoul's Defense Ministry said Tuesday investigators discovered hundreds of photos from the drone's Sony-made in-built camera.

Chicago, IL

