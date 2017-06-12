Suspect identified in China kindergar...

Suspect identified in China kindergarten explosion; 8 killed

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: WBT-AM Charlotte

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, investigators work early Friday, June 16, 2017, at the scene of an explosion outside a kindergarten in Fengxian County in eastern China's Jiangsu Province. Several people were killed and dozens more injured in an explosion Thursday at the front gate of the kindergarten in eastern China as relatives were picking up their children at the end of the school day, local officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBT-AM Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chechen men describe how they were tortured for... 7 hr Moral Truth 6
News Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc... 11 hr Cleef 10
News Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse 13 hr Stands with farts 5
News U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr... Wed fingers mcgurke 3
News Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student Tue USA Today 1
News Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student Tue USA Today 1
News Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder Jun 12 Finn 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,347 • Total comments across all topics: 281,790,305

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC