Suicide car bomb in southern Afghanistan kills at least 29
A huge suicide car bombing struck Thursday outside a bank in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, targeting Afghan troops and government employees waiting to collect their salaries ahead of a major Muslim holiday and killing at least 29 people, officials said. Hayatullah Hayat, the provincial governor in Helmand, said most of the casualties were civilians.
