Suicide bomber strikes near Shiite mosque in Kabul, 1 dead
Afghan officials say a suicide bomber struck outside a Shiite mosque in in Kabul, killing at least one person and wounding five others. Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish says casualties are expected after Thursday's attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chechen men describe how they were tortured for...
|7 hr
|Moral Truth
|6
|Dozens arrested as South Korean military conduc...
|11 hr
|Cleef
|10
|Col. Catherine Betz, 92, decorated Army nurse
|13 hr
|Stands with farts
|5
|U.S. 'not winning' in Afghanistan, Defense Secr...
|Wed
|fingers mcgurke
|3
|Tillerson: North Korea Releases US College Student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Tillerson: North Korea releases US college student
|Tue
|USA Today
|1
|Daycare worker, 23, is charged with the murder
|Jun 12
|Finn
|4
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC