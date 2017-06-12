A suicide bomber targeted a checkpoint run by rival insurgents in the southern Afghanistan province of Helmand, killing nine of them. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/suicide-bomber-kills-nine-in-helmand-attack-against-rival-faction-35824699.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35824698.ece/b7e1b/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-b04c0033-47fc-4ba1-b9dd-ba87df0dc71a_I1.jpg A suicide bomber targeted a checkpoint run by rival insurgents in the southern Afghanistan province of Helmand, killing nine of them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.