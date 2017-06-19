Sri Lankan doctors strike to demand u...

Sri Lankan doctors strike to demand university's closure

15 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

State hospitals in Sri Lanka were paralyzed Friday as doctors went on strike to demand that a private medical university be shut down, saying it could jeopardize health care standards in the island nation. The strike affected thousands of people as state-run hospitals were unable to provide outpatient treatment or perform routine surgeries.

Chicago, IL

